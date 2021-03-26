-
On this week's show, Thanksgiving thanks to you from everyone at West Coast Live. Sedge's guests are Molly O'Neil, food writer for NY Times and Calvin…
These are the sounds of The T Sisters, from Oakland. They’ve only been singing full time since 2014, but their credits already include an appearance on “A…
There’s something special about sisters who sing together. And that’s true of the T Sisters, who you’re hearing now. Erika, Rachel, and Chloe Tietjen…
The close harmonies you’re hearing now are from the sister act known as The T Sisters. These three siblings were part of this year’s Free Folk Festival in…
