On the next Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we’ll discuss coverage of the unfolding humanitarian catastrophe in Syria's Idlib province. Relentless bombing…
On this edition of Your Call, Waad al-Kateab and Edward Watts join us to discuss their award-winning documentary For Sama, a first-person perspective of…
San Francisco Film Festival's “Unsettled: Seeking Refuge in America” introduces us to four young LGBTQ refugees who came to San Francisco from the Congo,…
Over five million Syrians have fled their homes, seeking refuge from a brutal civil war that’s killed an estimated half a million people since 2011. It…
On this week’s weekly media roundtable, we’ll discuss coverage of Saudi Arabia -- its ties with the US, its tensions with Iran, and its war in Yemen --…
