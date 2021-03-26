-
Barrio Manouche is an acoustic SF-based international septet (Spain, Quebec, France, Brasil and California) playing music that will take you on a magical…
-
Rob Reich is quintessentially what makes the Bay Area music scene a vibrant and vital mecca for independent music. His music defies genre, combining…
-
San Francisco’s Slim Jenkins is a celebration of great American roots music and its tradition of innovation and energy. Harking back to the heyday of hot…
-
Now in its 11th year, DjangoFest Mill Valley brings the music and spirit of the great French/Belgian Gypsy guitarist, Django Reinhardt, back to the…
-
As part of the spring membership campaign, Fog City Blues presents its second compilation of Bay Area artists playing original music live on your local…
-
Hearing Macy Blackman is like stepping into an uptown New Orleans club such as the Dew Drop Inn circa 1955. He and his band, The Mighty Fines, forge a…
-
Bringing back the male/female duet! The Lucky Losers, featuring Cathy Lemons and Phil Berkowitz, are a male/female led 6-piece band that perform retro…
-
An intoxicating mixed drink of soul-jive and gypsy-blues, Royal Jelly dives deep head-first into the old school throwback sounds of the 1940's with a…