-
On this edition of Your Call, journalist Adam Hochschild reminds us that battles against injustice have been won and will be won. In his collection of…
-
On this edition of Your Call, journalist Adam Hochschild reminds us that battles against injustice have been won and will be won. In his collection of…
-
On the next Your Call’s weekly media roundtable, we’ll speak with Ars Technica senior tech reporter Cyrus Farivar about his new book, Habeas Data: Privacy…
-
On the next Your Call’s weekly media roundtable, we’ll speak with Ars Technica senior tech reporter Cyrus Farivar about his new book, Habeas Data: Privacy…
-
Is whistleblowing a matter of duty, or a matter of choice?You might think we each have a moral duty to expose any serious misconduct, dishonesty, or…
-
How widespread is government surveillance since 9/11? And how complicit are the biggest tech companies like Apple and Google? Journalist Pratap Chatterjee…
-
How widespread is government surveillance since 9/11? And how complicit are the biggest tech companies like Apple and Google? Journalist Pratap Chatterjee…
-
Biometric scans, automated online spies, and facial recognition software were featured in the 1999 science fiction film The Minority Report. Today, they…
-
Biometric scans, automated online spies, and facial recognition software were featured in the 1999 science fiction film The Minority Report. Today, they…
-
Native Americans who opposed the Dakota Access Oil Pipeline were subjected to tear gas, water cannons, rubber bullets, and strip searches. The Intercept…