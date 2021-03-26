-
My Mixtape asks people from the Bay Area and beyond to contribute a song that is meaningful to them. Sunset Youth Services affiliated artist Sire chose…
SFUSD Superintendent Richard Carranza added this song to My Mixtape because of its personal significance for his family.
Comedian Rob Baedeker chose to add this song to My Mixtape because it takes him back to childhood.
Eighteen-year-old Dexter Lotz shares a song by Flobots that speaks to his concern about how governments operate. He mixed this piece at the studios of…
Fifteen-year-old Ari Liccardo's artist name is Fat Chops. The song "Rags to Riches" is one of the first songs he ever produced as a musician, and it…
In San Francisco’s Outer Sunset neighborhood, there’s a small building that’s a big part of some young people’s lives. Sunset Youth Services provides…