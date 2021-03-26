-
San Francisco’s “housing first” philosophy makes some accommodations for homeless alcoholics. But there’s a more cutting-edge experiment taking place…
-
San Francisco’s “housing first” philosophy makes some accommodations for homeless alcoholics. But there’s a more cutting-edge experiment taking place…
-
June 12, 2017: Should San Francisco provide a clean, indoor, medically-supervised facility where drug users can safely and legally inject? Last month the…
-
June 12, 2017: Should San Francisco provide a clean, indoor, medically-supervised facility where drug users can safely and legally inject? Last month the…
-
Jacob Savage almost became a cop. He spent high school and college going on police ride-alongs, wearing a uniform and a bulletproof vest.But, he says,…
-
Jacob Savage almost became a cop. He spent high school and college going on police ride-alongs, wearing a uniform and a bulletproof vest.But, he says,…
-
In the early '90s, Harm Reduction evolved as a new strategy for AIDS prevention. Stopping drug and alcohol abuse was no longer a condition for treatment.…
-
Can you work effectively while drunk or high? Think you might have a substance abuse problem? What if you think your supervisee or coworker does? When can…