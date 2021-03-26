-
On this edition of Your Call, we’ll discuss how educators, parents, and students are dealing with school closures due to COVID-19. Nearly 54 million…
The fall semester has just begun at colleges and universities across the Bay Area, which means hundreds of thousands of undergrads and grad students are…
"Love" Sandra Mendoza, Junipero Serra ElementaryLove is the feeling inside your heart.When you are around your family or friends.It is like biting into a…
"The White Moon"Melany Perez, E. R. Taylor ElementaryThe moon shines in the night. The moon turns white and so bright in the black sky. The moon looks…
"Sadness"Pamela Alvarez, Junipero Serra ElementarySadness is like the sky raining.It’s the first salty tear coming out of you eyes.Like my mom having…
On the September 10th, 2014 edition of Your Call, we'll have a conversation about the 1964 student movement at UC Berkeley that challenged regulations…