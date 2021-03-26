Steve Wagstaffe

-
A series of protests embroil the entire country following another killing at the hands of a police officer. Some are outraged by the loss of life, others…
On tonight's show host Joseph Pace will examine the flaws in our legal system that have contributed to the mass incarceration of Americans, particularly…
Tonight Your Legal Rights invites three guests well-prepared to consider whether bail reform is about to be on legislative &/or judicial agendas in 2018…
Criminal Law -- False Confessions of Persons Charged with Crimes. Guests: Peter Goldscheider, the President of the San Mateo County Bar Association…
Should the Death Penalty Be Abolished?Guests: Mike Farrell, President of Death Penalty Focus, a national organization; Tara Knight, Certified Specialist…
