-
From her childhood as a self-confessed gaming nerd to her career as an engineering-inspired artist (or is it art-inspired engineer?), Suz Somersall has…
-
From her childhood as a self-confessed gaming nerd to her career as an engineering-inspired artist (or is it art-inspired engineer?), Suz Somersall has…
-
Electrical engineer and computer programmer Kimberly Bryant says that when she was in college, she was one of only a few women, and the only black woman,…
-
Electrical engineer and computer programmer Kimberly Bryant says that when she was in college, she was one of only a few women, and the only black woman,…
-
This week on KALW's showcase for the best stories from public radio podcasts and independent radio producers...“700 Fathoms Under the Sea,” from the…
-
This week on KALW's showcase for the best stories from public radio podcasts and independent radio producers...“700 Fathoms Under the Sea,” from the…
-
Dr. Naik is a post-doctoral fellow at The Rockefeller University, leader of The Women In Science At Rockefeller program and winner of L'Oreal USA's 2016…
-
Dr. Naik is a post-doctoral fellow at The Rockefeller University, leader of The Women In Science At Rockefeller program and winner of L'Oreal USA's 2016…
-
Willie L. Brown Jr. Middle School is the only non-charter public middle school in Bayview-Hunters Point. Sixty percent of the kids in the school’s…
-
Willie L. Brown Jr. Middle School is the only non-charter public middle school in Bayview-Hunters Point. Sixty percent of the kids in the school’s…