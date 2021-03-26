-
Topic: State Bar of California Consumer Programs and Projects.Guest: CA Senator (ret.) Joseph Dunn, Executive Director/CEO of the State Bar of California.…
-
Topic: State Bar of California Consumer Programs and Projects.Guest: CA Senator (ret.) Joseph Dunn, Executive Director/CEO of the State Bar of California.…
-
State Bar of California Consumer ProjectsGuest: State Bar President Luis RodriguezListeners with questions for Chuck or Luis Rodriguez, please call…
-
State Bar of California Consumer ProjectsGuest: State Bar President Luis RodriguezListeners with questions for Chuck or Luis Rodriguez, please call…