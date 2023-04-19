Stanley Radtke

The popular media presents a very misleading image of recent changes in law and punishment, immigrants entering or already living in this country, and create a perception that both sentences and overall incarceration rates are at historic lows, when quite the opposite is true.To help flush out the related issues of crime, immigration, and immigration consequences of often minor transgressions, YLR Host Jeff Hayden is joined by Stanely Radtke, an immigration attorney, and Mara Feiger, a certified criminal law specialist.Questions for Jeff and his guests? Please call, toll-free, at (866) 798-8255.