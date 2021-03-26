-
Nisrin Elamin Abdelrahman is a Stanford doctoral student in anthropology. A citizen of Sudan, she was flying back to the United States from her academic…
-
Nisrin Elamin Abdelrahman is a Stanford doctoral student in anthropology. A citizen of Sudan, she was flying back to the United States from her academic…
-
What is it like to be a student who has fought in a war? In this special production from the Stanford Storytelling Project, six students and alumni, all…
-
What is it like to be a student who has fought in a war? In this special production from the Stanford Storytelling Project, six students and alumni, all…
-
The Stanford Storytelling Project and KALW are proud to present The Moth: True Stories Told Live at the Dinkelspiel Auditorium on the Stanford campus on…
-
Stanford Storytelling Project: "How Not to Give" The story of an entrepreneur who wanted to give one million t-shirts to Africa.Youth Radio podcast: “A…
-
Stanford Storytelling Project: "How Not to Give" The story of an entrepreneur who wanted to give one million t-shirts to Africa.Youth Radio podcast: “A…
-
Stanford Storytelling Project: "How Not to Give" The story of an entrepreneur who wanted to give one million t-shirts to Africa.Youth Radio podcast: “A…