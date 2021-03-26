-
Starting in 1999 at a small Inner Sunset bar called The Blackthorn Tavern, the steady rise of Culann's Hounds has been a credit to their love of the music…
-
We're celebrating St. Patrick's this Saturday 3 pm with live music in KALW's new performance studios!The Black Brothers return to KALW after a long…
-
Fierce like their namesake Cu Chulainn, Culann's Hounds have built a reputation for stage shows filled with high-energy and a ruthless dedication to…
-
Close enough to Saint Patrick's Day. This afternoon, more Irish music you can shake a shillelagh at. 5 o'clock today. Requests and feedback to…
-
This week, conversations with KT Nelson and Brenda Way of ODC/Dance, to talk about their Downtown Season; the award-winning wind quintet The City of…
-
This week, conversations with KT Nelson and Brenda Way of ODC/Dance, to talk about their Downtown Season; the award-winning wind quintet The City of…
-
This song sounds Irish – and it is. But the Black Brothers, who perform it, live in the Bay Area. Brother Michael is a lecturer at San Francisco State…
-
This song sounds Irish – and it is. But the Black Brothers, who perform it, live in the Bay Area. Brother Michael is a lecturer at San Francisco State…
-
KALW believes in zigging when other stations are zagging. So instead of an Irish band for St. Patrick’s Day, we’re suggesting the island rhythm rock of…
-
KALW believes in zigging when other stations are zagging. So instead of an Irish band for St. Patrick’s Day, we’re suggesting the island rhythm rock of…