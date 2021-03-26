-
Access improvements. Structural protection. Managed retreat. Those may sound like military terms — because they are. But they also describe what’s…
San Francisco’s Tall Buildings Safety Strategy puts forth 16 key recommendations that could improve the city’s readiness for a major earthquake. A recent…
Did you know that you have the power to hit the pause button on new construction projects in San Francisco? With about $600 and some paperwork, anyone in…
As of this month, San Francisco’s public housing is now all privately run. 3,500 units have been transferred from the city’s ownership to various housing…
March 7, 2016. As Bay Area commuters push public transit to its limits and traffic in the region intensifies, is it time for the Bay Area to consider…
