Sproul Plaza

-
In this Audiograph, we go to a popular gathering spot on a historic campus. Click the audio player above to listen to the story.This piece first aired on…
-
In this Audiograph, we go to a popular gathering spot on a historic campus. Click the audio player above to listen to the story.This piece first aired on…
-
On this week's episode of 99% Invisible . . .In 1989, a group called the Berkeley Art Project decided to hold a national public art competition to create…
-
On this week's episode of 99% Invisible . . .In 1989, a group called the Berkeley Art Project decided to hold a national public art competition to create…