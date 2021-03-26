sound design

-
Of course, there’s some level of illusion in all film-making, even in nature documentary film. Filmmakers choose their shots and edit footage to form a…
-
Of course, there’s some level of illusion in all film-making, even in nature documentary film. Filmmakers choose their shots and edit footage to form a…
-
On the July 17, 2015 edition of 99% Invisible.People who make horror movies know: if you want to scare someone, use scary music.There are two fundamental…
-
On the July 17, 2015 edition of 99% Invisible.People who make horror movies know: if you want to scare someone, use scary music.There are two fundamental…
-
Disasters often befall the Golden Gate Bridge. You know, in the movies.This story originally aired on September 18, 2014.
-
Disasters often befall the Golden Gate Bridge. You know, in the movies.This story originally aired on September 18, 2014.
-
This week on KALW's showcase for the best stories from public radio podcasts and independent radio producers..."Sizzle" produced by Katie Mingle,…
-
This week on KALW's showcase for the best stories from public radio podcasts and independent radio producers..."Sizzle" produced by Katie Mingle,…
-
Picture a scientist in a white lab coat holding a test tube up to the light. Or a brilliant computer geek hunched over a keyboard. These are stereotypes…
-
Picture a scientist in a white lab coat holding a test tube up to the light. Or a brilliant computer geek hunched over a keyboard. These are stereotypes…