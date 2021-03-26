-
A look at social media platforms, political speech and hate speech.
Philosophy Talk: The Rhetoric of Big TechWhat do Ayn Rand, Martin Heidegger, and Samuel Beckett have to do with Silicon Valley?Big tech is known for its "disruption" of established industries and…
What Will It Take To Rein In The Power & Influence Of Big Tech?On this edition of Your Call, we’re discussing what it will take to hold Big Tech accountable for the spread of disinformation online. Experts say…
Sandip Roy #368 - Alternate Social UniverseSocial media has become our tool for validation. And we go to further and further extremes to get that validation rush.We cannot blame social media for…
