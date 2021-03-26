-
Mi pelota se alegran cuando hecho gol.La pelota grita, “yo creo que puedo volaaaaaaaar!”Le pelota llora cuando se desinfla. Le pelota se vuelve Ironman y…
Sandip Roy takes in the World Cup festivities and reflects on Russia’s influence on Calcutta.
"Sadness"Pamela Alvarez, Junipero Serra ElementarySadness is like the sky raining.It’s the first salty tear coming out of you eyes.Like my mom having…
"My Feeling"Carol Munos, E.R. Taylor ElementaryI sight my frustrationI’m thinking…I’ll never have, someone to call my own!!!My mind cries out my anger!My…
"Thank You Grandpa"Marco Gongora, Paul Revere ElementaryThank you for your love,Thank you for your laughs.We will always love you from the bottom of our…
Sports used to make me feel like the outsider, the one left out of the game. Now that I’m not trying to pass I can actually enjoy the drama without the…
