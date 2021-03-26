-
Skyline is one of 15 public high schools in Oakland and the only one located in the hills. The 42-acre campus is nestled among redwoods and million dollar…
-
Skyline is one of 15 public high schools in Oakland and the only one located in the hills. The 42-acre campus is nestled among redwoods and million dollar…
-
In 2012 Skyline's Black Student Union filed a complaint charging the school with discriminating against students of color. They accused Skyline of…
-
In 2012 Skyline's Black Student Union filed a complaint charging the school with discriminating against students of color. They accused Skyline of…
-
Skyline is one of 15 public high schools in Oakland and the only one located in the Hills. The 42-acre campus is nestled among redwoods and million dollar…