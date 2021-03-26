-
For a little while, in the hills of Rishikesh, India it will be 1968 again.It’s a mistake to judge the influence of India on the Beatles just by counting…
In India in the 1960s there were few options for a blind child. Blind people often begged in trains and railway platforms singing hymns. But Baluji…
There have been other musical greats in India. But Ravi Shankar was different. He made my life in America immeasurably easier because he, and his fellow…
