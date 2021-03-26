-
KALW is listener supported. Donate to support local public radio.In March 2020, VOENA Children's Choir director Annabelle Marie was forced to cancel all…
-
This week on Open Air, KALW’s weekly radio magazine for the Bay Area Performing Arts in Times of Corona, host David Latulippe talks about Hearts in San…
-
Hearts in San Francisco - Jake Heggie & ‘Sing Louder’ - Peter Robinson: Philippa Kelly & Cal ShakesThis week on Open Air, KALW’s weekly radio magazine for the Bay Area Performing Arts in Times of Corona, host David Latulippe talks about Hearts in San…
-
Word for Word & E.M Forster’s ‘The Machine Stops’, part II - Conductor Ming Luke - Musical BirthdaysThis week on Open Air, KALW’s radio magazine for the Bay Area Performing Arts in Times of Corona, we raise the virtual curtain of the Corona Radio Theater…
-
Word for Word & E.M Forster’s ‘The Machine Stops’, part II - Conductor Ming Luke - Musical BirthdaysThis week on Open Air, KALW’s radio magazine for the Bay Area Performing Arts in Times of Corona, we raise the virtual curtain of the Corona Radio Theater…
-
John Prine the greatly beloved singer-songwriter passed away April 7th from complications related to Covid19. This Saturday October 10th 3 pm (PDT) on…
-
Willa Mamet visited me in the #KALW studio back in November BC (Before Covid) and played piano and sang and told stories. I thought I'd run that show…
-
Join us tomorrow (this Saturday) 3 pm (PDT) on KALW’s “Folk Music & Beyond” for a tribute to California-based singer-songwriter Mary McCaslin. We’ll…
-
This week on Open Air, KALW’s radio magazine for the Bay Area Performing Arts in Times of Corona, host David Latulippe welcomes members of the South Bay…
-
Join us for The Shelter-In-Place Free Folk Festival preview TODAY (this Saturday) at 3 p.m. on KALW’s “Folk Music & Beyond.” Our San Francisco Free Folk…