The SFMTA Board of Directors voted unanimously, on Tuesday, to increase MUNI fares by the end of this year. The change won’t impact cash fares, which are…
San Francisco banned private cars from a major section of Market Street yesterday. It’s the first step in a plan to make the area safer for pedestrians…
What will it take to make San Francisco streets safer for pedestrians and cyclists? In 2014, the City adopted Vision Zero, an ambitious plan to end all…
San Francisco is home to a fleet of colorful historic streetcars. They run on Market Street and the Embarcadero, as the F and E lines. We got the question…
At the end of March, three electric scooter companies deposited over 2,000 scooters onto San Francisco streets. While scooters represent a good…
As American cities recover from floods, hurricanes and violent political demonstrations, we take a look at one of San Francisco’s more unusual tools for…
