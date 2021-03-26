-
Writer and editor Julia Scott used to think that only her best work was fit for public consumption; that’s before she started taking part in a reading…
The San Francisco Writers’ Grotto is not a grotto, really. A grotto is a cave … or, something like a cave. This is just a floor in a nondescript office…
KALW's Ben Trefny spoke with members of the SF Writers' Grotto for a recent story. Listen to full interviews with the writers below.
