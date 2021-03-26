-
Music is a powerful way to connect people who come from different experiences, but there's a special kind of magic when music amplifies the diversity,…
On this week’s Open Air, KALW’s radio magazine for the performing arts in the Bay Area, host David Latulippe meets with virtuoso organist Cameron…
On this week’s Open Air, KALW’s radio magazine for the performing arts, we are visited by Bay Area based, Early Music ensemble Agave Baroque, which…
This week on Open Air, guest host Peter Robinson talks with Paul Flight, Artistic Director of the California Bach Society, about upcoming performances in…
Sights & Sounds is your weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene. Our guest is Oakland-based vocal activist Melanie DeMore. DeMore told KALW’s Jen Chien…
