SF Free Folk Festival

Join us for The Shelter-In-Place Free Folk Festival preview TODAY (this Saturday) at 3 p.m. on KALW’s “Folk Music & Beyond.” Our San Francisco Free Folk…
Join us today at 3 pm (PDT) on Folk Music & Beyond for a sneak peek at next week's San Francisco Free Folk Festival. We'll feature some of the festival…
Join us this Saturday (tomorrow) at 3 pm on "Folk Music & Beyond" for the lowdown on the upcoming San Francisco Free Folk Festival, now in its 41st year.…
There are several terms to describe today's featured band American Nomad, including “smart songwriting, catchy lyrics and strong musicianship.” The…
Today we are featuring the lusty sounds of The Barbary Ghosts. Their musical inspiration comes from San Francisco’s history of sea-faring fortune-seekers…
