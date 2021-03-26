SF Early Music Society

-
This week on Open Air, host David Latulippe talks with award-winning choreographer, director and performer Kim Epifano, about the return of SF Trolley…
-
This week on Open Air, host David Latulippe talks with award-winning choreographer, director and performer Kim Epifano, about the return of SF Trolley…
-
This week on Open Air, host David Latulippe is back to talk to Julia Rhoads, founder and artistic director of Lucky Plush Productions, about 'The Queue',…
-
This week on Open Air, host David Latulippe is back to talk to Julia Rhoads, founder and artistic director of Lucky Plush Productions, about 'The Queue',…
-
This week on Open Air, host David Latulippe talks to the members of early music ensemble Artifice, who give a live taste of their upcoming concerts for…
-
This week on Open Air, host David Latulippe talks to the members of early music ensemble Artifice, who give a live taste of their upcoming concerts for…
-
This week on Open Air, host David Latulippe talks with Dorothy Manly of the San Francisco Early Music Society, about the new season that starts this…
-
This week on Open Air, host David Latulippe talks with Dorothy Manly of the San Francisco Early Music Society, about the new season that starts this…
-
This week, choreographer Bill T. Jones discusses highlights from his long career in dance, and details about the exhibition of his works and other events…
-
This week, choreographer Bill T. Jones discusses highlights from his long career in dance, and details about the exhibition of his works and other events…