-
This week on Open Air, KALW’s radio magazine for the Bay Area performing arts, host David Latulippe talks with Greg Eldridge, apprentice stage director at…
-
SF Choral Society & Verdi’s Requiem ~ Carly Ozard ~ 3GT New Works Festival ~ Meals on Wheels BenefitThis week on Open Air, host David Latulippe Talks with Robert Geary, Artistic Director of the San Francisco Choral Society and contralto Edith Dowd, about…
-
This week on Open Air, host David Latulippe talks with playwright Amy Freed and director Art Manke about ‘The Monster Builder’, which opened last weekend…
-
This week on Open Air, guest host Kevin Vance talks to composer Stacy Garrop and conductor and artistic director Robert Geary of the San Francisco Choral…
-
This week on Open Air, host David Latulippe has a conversation with Michael Urie about his one-man show, “Buyer & Cellar”, opening at the Curran Theatre,…
-
This week on Open Air, conversations with playwright George Brant, whose new work “Grounded” is being staged at SF Playhouse - we’ll also have actress…
-
This week on Open Air, conversations with playwright George Brant, whose new work “Grounded” is being staged at SF Playhouse, starring actress Lauren…