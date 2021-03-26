-
On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we'll get an update on the COVID pandemic in Italy and the $860B recovery fund to help the 27-member EU…
Tonight, veteran teen sex educator Shafia Zaloom and two of her students join guest host Eric Jansen for a conversation on healthy teen relationships,…
This week, on May 8, 2019, in conjunction with the Labor & Employment Law Section of the California Lawyers Association, we will discuss Employment Law --…
In the post-MeToo era, men who would never consider saying a harassing word or venture a grope are now asking themselves “can I hug a co-worker anymore?”…
On this edition of Your Call, we’ll speak with women artists who are responding to sexual harassment through performance, sculpture, and other art forms.…
