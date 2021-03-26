-
Over half of Californians 65 and older have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. It’s a big milestone as we approach the anniversary of the…
More than 350,000 Californians remain without electricity today. The shutdowns were part of an effort by utility companies to prevent their equipment from…
On this edition of Your Call, we’ll discuss San Francisco’s upcoming 9th annual Legacy Film Festival on Aging with its executive director, Sheila Malkind.…
Karen Coppock of Home Match SF and Wendi Burkhardt of Silvernest highlight their services providing shared housing alternatives. Jeff Buckley, a senior…
On this edition of Your Call, we’ll discuss the changes needed to improve support for caregivers. More than 43 million adults in the US took care of…
My Life, My Stories: Karen remembers the love and loss during the HIV/AIDS epidemic in San FranciscoKaren Van Dine’s story is one installment of the senior oral histories in our My Life, My Stories series. Karen came to California for personal healing…
