Senior Health

-
The Dr. George W. Davis Senior Center is the only building on the block where there is constant activity. Laughter pours out of the cafeteria, which for…
-
The Dr. George W. Davis Senior Center is the only building on the block where there is constant activity. Laughter pours out of the cafeteria, which for…
-
On the February 17th edition of Your Call, we’ll discuss the economic realities facing senior citizens.The number of seniors in the workforce has nearly…
-
On the February 17th edition of Your Call, we’ll discuss the economic realities facing senior citizens.The number of seniors in the workforce has nearly…
-
We're all getting older, so what are some ways we can embrace it better? When women hit major markers with aging, like menopause, Dr. Louise Aronson, a…
-
We're all getting older, so what are some ways we can embrace it better? When women hit major markers with aging, like menopause, Dr. Louise Aronson, a…