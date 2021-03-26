-
On this edition of Your Call's media roundtable, we’ll discuss the vulnerabilities of electronic voting machines. In Texas, some voters say machines…
Is whistleblowing a matter of duty, or a matter of choice?You might think we each have a moral duty to expose any serious misconduct, dishonesty, or…
What's wrong with a little torture between sworn enemies?Audio FileEdit | Remove Torture is prohibited under international law and is widely considered a…
How much information do you give away everyday?Recent revelations confirm what many already suspected: not only is Big Brother watching you, he is also…
Here’s what’s happening in the Bay Area as curated by KALW news:3 Arrested For Making, Selling Fentanyl in San Francisco // KCBS“The feds’ bust of an…
In the next two weeks, more than one million people will flood into the Bay Area to celebrate Super Bowl 50. Thousands will attend free events in San…
On the August 7, 2015 edition of 99% Invisible.The pursuit of lock picking is as old as the lock, which is itself as old as civilization.But in the entire…