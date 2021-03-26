Section 377

-
Now that the Indian Supreme Court has decriminalized homosexuality, the real battles begin. The battle over what is and isn’t “Indian."
-
Now that the Indian Supreme Court has decriminalized homosexuality, the real battles begin. The battle over what is and isn’t “Indian."
-
In 1986 Trikone was like a message in a bottle floated out to sea hoping someone would find it.It docked last week at the Supreme Court of India. After…
-
In 1986 Trikone was like a message in a bottle floated out to sea hoping someone would find it.It docked last week at the Supreme Court of India. After…
-
India’s law criminalizing homosexuality is still on the books, but it’s still a very different India than the one I came out in.The Indian Supreme Court…
-
India’s law criminalizing homosexuality is still on the books, but it’s still a very different India than the one I came out in.The Indian Supreme Court…
-
Amidst the jubilation and euphoria surrounding Prime Minisater Narendra Modi's visit to Silicone Valley, a familiar unwelcome guest.It’s been over 30…
-
Amidst the jubilation and euphoria surrounding Prime Minisater Narendra Modi's visit to Silicone Valley, a familiar unwelcome guest.It’s been over 30…
-
Vikram Seth, maybe India's most well known writer, is a very private man. But sometimes one just can not keep quiet.
-
Vikram Seth, maybe India's most well known writer, is a very private man. But sometimes one just can not keep quiet.