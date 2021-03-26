-
On the March 31st Your Call, we’ll have a conversation with John Hargrove, a former Sea World trainer and author of “Beneath the Surface: Killer Whales,…
-
On the March 31st Your Call, we’ll have a conversation with John Hargrove, a former Sea World trainer and author of “Beneath the Surface: Killer Whales,…
-
On today's Your Call, we’ll speak with David Kirby about his new book, Death at SeaWorld: Shamu and the Dark Side of Killer Whales in Captivity. In 2010,…
-
On today's Your Call, we’ll speak with David Kirby about his new book, Death at SeaWorld: Shamu and the Dark Side of Killer Whales in Captivity. In 2010,…