Tonight, we bring you the second installment in our 2-part series on legal issues affecting our military veterans.Just what happens when veterans come into the criminal justice system, the specialized courts and resources devoted to helpfully lending a helping hand to those individuals to whom we owe so much . . . .Tonight, you will hear of an award-winning program, The Veteran’s Treatment Court Of The San Mateo County Superior CourtYLR host, Jeff Hayden is joined by an outstanding panel of guests, including Judge Michael Wendler, Judge of the San Mateo County Superior Court and Colonel in the United States Marine Corps Reserves, Deputy San Mateo County District Attorney Brian Donnellan, and Sean Noland, Management Analyst at the San Mateo County Superior Court.Questions for Jeff and his guests? Please call, toll free, at (866) 798-8255.