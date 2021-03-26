-
Happy New Year? We all hope 2021 will be kinder to us than 2020 … but only time will tell. So this week: 2020 in the queer-view mirror and a look ahead…
-
On this edition of Your Call, we’re discussing the Supreme Court confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett, a 48-year-old conservative appeals court judge. After…
-
On this edition of Your Call, we’re discussing the Supreme Court confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett, a 48-year-old conservative appeals court judge. After…
-
On this edition of Your Call, we’re speaking with Adam Cohen, author of Supreme Inequality: The Supreme Court's Fifty-Year Battle For A More Unjust…
-
On this edition of Your Call, we’re speaking with Adam Cohen, author of Supreme Inequality: The Supreme Court's Fifty-Year Battle For A More Unjust…
-
On this edition of Your Call, we’re discussing the future of the US Supreme Court since the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, whose last wish was…
-
On this edition of Your Call, we’re discussing the future of the US Supreme Court since the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, whose last wish was…
-
The only road that leads to Martins Beach is on property owned by tech billionaire Vinod Khosla. Last week, the California Attorney General filed a…
-
The only road that leads to Martins Beach is on property owned by tech billionaire Vinod Khosla. Last week, the California Attorney General filed a…
-
SCOTUS: New Term, New Cases -- YLR Wed 7pm PDT 17 Oct 2018 KALW 91.7 FM. Host Jeff Hayden welcomes Chris Hu, Associate Attorney with Moskovitz Appellate…