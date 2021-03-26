Scott Horton

-
For the first time in US history, Donald Trump has become the first president to be impeached twice. This time, he was impeached for inciting a violent…
-
The House Impeaches Donald Trump For The Second Time. What's Next?For the first time in US history, Donald Trump has become the first president to be impeached twice. This time, he was impeached for inciting a violent…
-
On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we're discussing the COVID surge in Europe. Countries such as England, Italy and Greece have announced…
-
On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we're discussing the COVID surge in Europe. Countries such as England, Italy and Greece have announced…
-
On this edition of Your Call’s media roundtable, we’ll discuss coverage of the historic protests in Puerto Rico which forced Governor Ricardo Rosselló to…
-
On this edition of Your Call’s media roundtable, we’ll discuss coverage of the historic protests in Puerto Rico which forced Governor Ricardo Rosselló to…
-
On this edition of Your Call’s media roundtable, we’ll discuss the violent crack-down on the anti-government protests in Sudan. Sudan’s President Omar…
-
On this edition of Your Call’s media roundtable, we’ll discuss the violent crack-down on the anti-government protests in Sudan. Sudan’s President Omar…
-
On this edition of Your Call’s media roundtable, we’ll discuss the fallout from Donald Trump’s joint press conference with Vladimir Putin. Trump has faced…
-
On this edition of Your Call’s media roundtable, we’ll discuss the fallout from Donald Trump’s joint press conference with Vladimir Putin. Trump has faced…