Sandip investigates the journey of a small town Scottish postmaster to his resting place in Kolkata. (The music in this episode was from the "Yatra"…
Join us for live performance by the San Francisco Scottish Fiddlers, as they take over the KALW airwaves tomorrow (this Saturday 4/14) at 3 pm. Leading…
Join us this Saturday at 3 pm for music and conversation with Alasdair Fraser, one of the finest Scottish fiddlers in the world. Fraser's lyrical and…
Join us on "Folk Music & Beyond" this Saturday at 3 pm for our preview of the Scottish Gathering & Games, celebrating its 150th anniversary this year.…
From his humble beginnings in rural Scotland, Dougie MacLean has achieved great success in the world of Scottish folk and traditional music. His recent…
Scotland will not be independent just yet. Great Britain will be held together by Scotch tape. But thousands of miles from Edinburgh in the heart of…
Tony McManus, the amazingly talented fingerstyle guitarist from Scotland returns to the KALW studios this Saturday 3 pm after a 9 year absence! Not only…