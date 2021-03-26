-
On this edition of Your Call, Jennifer Gaddis discusses her new book The Labor of Lunch: Why We Need Real Food and Real Jobs in American Public…
Here's what's happening in the Bay Area, as curated by KALW newsCalifornia lawmakers propose sweeping ivory ban to curb elephant poaching // Contra Costa…
What kind of lunch can three dollars buy you? A bag of chips and a soda? An organic apple? The federal government allots only $2.93 for each school lunch.…
San Francisco Unified School District recently hired a new meal provider, Revolution Foods – a private company based in Oakland that serves healthier,…
As public schools face repeated budget cuts, many people focus on the effects on teachers, academics, and extracurricular activities. While these are…
