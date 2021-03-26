-
In the 1970s, California ranked 7th out of all states in per pupil funding. Now it's 41st in the nation according to Governor Gavin Newsom. The education…
On this edition of Your Call, we hear from teachers who are organizing and going on strike to demand raises and increases to public education funding. It…
On this edition of Your Call, we’ll look at public school funding. Investment in K-12 schools has dramatically declined over the past decade. Why have…
Here’s what’s happening in the Bay Area as curated by KALW news:Clinton claims milestone as first female major-party nominee, wins California primary - LA…
In 2011, the latest year that data is available, parents at San Francisco elementary schools collectively raised over five million dollars for their kids’…
