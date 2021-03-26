-
A discussion of current scams and how to protect yourself from becoming a victim. Guest: Joseph Rideout, Manager of Consumer Services, at Consumer Action,…
Scams Alert -- A Discussion of Tax Season Scams & Immigration Scams. Guests: Legal Aid Society of San Mateo County Staff Attorney Jenny Horne; & Jay…
April Fools Day -- Don't Be Fooled By Scams!Guests: Jay White, Pro Bono Attorney with The Legal Aid Society of San Mateo County; and Joseph Ridout,…
Scams and Identity TheftGuest: Attorney Jay White, Pro Bono Emeritus Attorney, the Legal Aid Society of San Mateo CountyListeners with questions for Chuck…
Update on SCAMS to watch for. Guest: Joseph Ridout, Manager of Consumer Services for Consumer Action, the National Consumer Advocacy and Educational…
