Scams

  • Current Scams -- Protect Yourself
    Chuck Finney
    ,
    A discussion of current scams and how to protect yourself from becoming a victim. Guest: Joseph Rideout, Manager of Consumer Services, at Consumer Action,…
  • Scams Alert 2017
    Chuck Finney
    ,
    Scams Alert -- A Discussion of Tax Season Scams & Immigration Scams. Guests: Legal Aid Society of San Mateo County Staff Attorney Jenny Horne; & Jay…
  • April Fools Day -- Don't Be Fooled By Scams!
    Chuck Finney
    ,
    April Fools Day -- Don't Be Fooled By Scams!Guests: Jay White, Pro Bono Attorney with The Legal Aid Society of San Mateo County; and Joseph Ridout,…
  • Scams and Identity Theft
    Chuck Finney
    ,
    Scams and Identity TheftGuest: Attorney Jay White, Pro Bono Emeritus Attorney, the Legal Aid Society of San Mateo CountyListeners with questions for Chuck…
  • Update on SCAMS to watch for.
    Chuck Finney
    ,
    Update on SCAMS to watch for. Guest: Joseph Ridout, Manager of Consumer Services for Consumer Action, the National Consumer Advocacy and Educational…
