-
The new paper strip test for COVID-19 in India is called “Feluda.” Why such a name? Sandip Roy sleuths out the answer.
-
The new paper strip test for COVID-19 in India is called “Feluda.” Why such a name? Sandip Roy sleuths out the answer.
-
Did E.T. really come from Calcutta, India?The year was 1983. Aseem Chhabra, a graduate student, who had come from India just about a year back, needed to…
-
Did E.T. really come from Calcutta, India?The year was 1983. Aseem Chhabra, a graduate student, who had come from India just about a year back, needed to…
-
Satyajit Ray put India on the map of world cinema with his Apu Trilogy, and the negatives were thought to be destroyed in a fire.It might take a village…
-
Satyajit Ray put India on the map of world cinema with his Apu Trilogy, and the negatives were thought to be destroyed in a fire.It might take a village…
-
Satyajit Ray is India’s most acclaimed filmmaker. But from Friday, January 17th, film lovers in the Bay Area will be able to see something people in India…
-
Satyajit Ray is India’s most acclaimed filmmaker. But from Friday, January 17th, film lovers in the Bay Area will be able to see something people in India…