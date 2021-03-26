-
Transportation authorities in the Bay Area have been facing low ridership and higher cleaning costs since the pandemic began. But this week, the San…
-
The recent protests against the killing of Black people by police have put racial inequity at the forefront of our national conversation. Santa Clara…
-
-
San Francisco and Santa Clara counties became the first in the nation last week to sue the Trump Administration over its controversial "public charge"…
-
-
Santa Clara County’s Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to retain their sanctuary policy on Tuesday. South Bay officials were compelled to review the…
-
-
When people migrate to the US, they have to deal with lots and lots of paperwork, to be able to live and work in the country. When you’re here and you’re…
-
-
A Muslim organization has been planning to build a mosque and community center in rural San Martin, in Santa Clara County, for over a decade, but the…