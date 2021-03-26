-
Bay Area makes progress on adult use permits ... “Campfire pot” could save growers in North Bay fire zone ... Medical guidelines enhanced ... FDA puts CBD…
Congress considers cannabis ... Marin blocks marijuana in county ... Dangerous pathogens found in medical cannabis ... Two conferences ... and…
Berkeley Patients Group finally in the clear with Feds ... Cities move to slow legal cannabis ... Opposition to Prop. 64 includes Dennis Peron ... Nine…
California’s recreational initiative spawns opposition … NORML denied credit card processing … What pesticides are you smoking? ... and more.LEGALIZATION…
Cannabis spray gets mixed results… 2016 ballot to see multiple pot proposals… Ask your vet if CBD is right for your dog… Teen use of pot “significantly…
Legalization campaigns need cash… Tribe breaks ties with town police over marijuana… Delivery services aid in education… Are firefighters getting high on…