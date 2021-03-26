Sandip Roy

-
On this edition of Your Call’s media roundtable, we're discussing India’s COVID-19 lockdown and the plight of millions of poor, low paid internal migrant…
-
On this edition of Your Call’s media roundtable, we're discussing India’s COVID-19 lockdown and the plight of millions of poor, low paid internal migrant…
-
A mother goes back to her parents once every year with all her children. That sounds like hardly the excuse for five days of city wide festivities. But…
-
A mother goes back to her parents once every year with all her children. That sounds like hardly the excuse for five days of city wide festivities. But…
-
On the June 18th edition of Your Call, it’s our Friday media roundtable. This week, we’ll discuss coverage of the Orlando shootings.In the immediate…
-
On the June 18th edition of Your Call, it’s our Friday media roundtable. This week, we’ll discuss coverage of the Orlando shootings.In the immediate…
-
On the February 26th edition of Your Call, it’s our Friday media roundtable.This week, we’ll have a conversation about media coverage of the presidential…
-
On the February 26th edition of Your Call, it’s our Friday media roundtable.This week, we’ll have a conversation about media coverage of the presidential…
-
On the February 26th edition of Your Call, it’s our Friday media roundtable. This week, we’ll have a conversation about media coverage of the presidential…
-
On the February 26th edition of Your Call, it’s our Friday media roundtable. This week, we’ll have a conversation about media coverage of the presidential…