It's been over a year since President Donald Trump issued an executive order promising to halt federal funding for cities that limit cooperation with…
Hurricane Harvey has devastated Houston and other cities along the Gulf Coast. At least 38 deaths have been reported. More than 32,000 people are in…
If you had to hole up somewhere for months, or even years, what would you need?University Lutheran Chapel in Berkeley prepared a room last summer for an…
Even in sanctuary cities, undocumented immigrants aren’t always safe from being handed over to ICE agents. In fact, it's happened right here in the…
In the 1980s, hundreds of congregations across the country declared themselves to be sanctuaries, safe havens for refugees fleeing civil war in Central…
