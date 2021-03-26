-
My Color: BrownBy Santos Dzib, Sanchez Elementary School Brown feels like a sugary chocolate cake melting in your mouth. Brown smells like wet mud after…
My Color: VioletBy Kevin Dzib, Sanchez Elementary Violet looks like a gecko crawling through the rainforest. ... Violet taste like a very very juicy…
Jasmin Barrera is a student at San Francisco's Sanchez Elementary School, where she writes poetry and plays soccer as part of the AmericaSCORES program.…
