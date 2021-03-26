-
YLR host Jeff Hayden welcomes David Finkelstein of San Mateo, and Jessica Chylik and Sal Timpano of San Francisco, all of whom represent landlords and…
The shelter in place order has effected the pocketbooks of many of us -- effecting the ability to meet obligations, including housing - resulting in state…
YLR: "Your Legal Rights" Program Information From Host: Jeff Hayden 650-743-6701 Producing Station: KALW 91.7 FM San Francisco 415-841-4121 Date of…
YLR host Jeff Hayden welcomes Sal Timpano and Jessica Chylik, both of whom qualify as landlord AND tenant attorneys. We discuss laws reshaping…
Landlord-Tenant Issues & Answers 2019. Jeff Hayden, our host over KALW (91.7 FM), San Francisco 415-841-4121: Wednesday, May 15, 2019, 7-8 PM, welcomes…
