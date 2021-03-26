-
On this edition of Your Call, we'll discuss the murders of Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor. On February 23, Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old black man, was…
On the July 7th edition of Your Call, Rose Aguilar and her guests will talk about the high-profile killings of two black men by police in recent days.…
Join Rose Aguilar, Ron Davis and Wanda Johnson for a special screening of 3 1/2 Minutes, Ten BulletsJoin Rose Aguilar at The Roxie Theatre in San Francisco on Wednesday, October 7th at 7pm for a special screening of the award-winning documentary 3 1/2…
On the September 10th edition of Your Call, we’ll talk about the new documentary 3 ½ Minutes, Ten Bullets. The film tells the story of Jordan Davis, an…
What happens in the criminal justice system after a young black man is shot and killed? On the next Your Call, we’ll talk about the new documentary 3 ½…
