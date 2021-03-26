-
If you look back at the origins of rock music — or Rock and Roll, as it was known in the 1950s — you hear that the new sound borrowed elements from…
-
-
Hey, wake up! Never Young is on the radio! They say they play “an exceedingly tight, hook-filled slab of noise.” If that sounds appealing, show up at the…
-
-
Hibbity Dibbity is a San Francisco band that calls its music “swamp-stompin’ boogie soul.” The group blends together sounds and styles from numerous…
-
Fog City Blues takes the week off as Mark Naftalin presents a special edition of the Blues Power Hour. In addition to selections from his extensive…
-
Attending a Grateful Dead concert during the 1970s was a powerful and positive experience for many fans, but what was it like for those who worked with…
-
-
In two short years, Tumbleweed Wanderers have gone from playing sidewalk jam sessions to headlining venues around the Bay Area. The story and sound of the…
-
One of the men who helped make Janis Joplin a household name died Thursday. Sam Andrew was a founder and guitarist for Big Brother and the Holding…