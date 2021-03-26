-
The idea of robots taking over our jobs has been part of our popular culture for decades. And, it’s generally true. As we advance, machines increasingly…
-
The idea of robots taking over our jobs has been part of our popular culture for decades. And, it’s generally true. As we advance, machines increasingly…
-
On the Apr. 2, 2017 edition of Work with Marty Nemko, I talk with the CEO of legendary think-tank Xerox-PARC, Tolga Kurtoglu about the present and future…
-
On the Apr. 2, 2017 edition of Work with Marty Nemko, I talk with the CEO of legendary think-tank Xerox-PARC, Tolga Kurtoglu about the present and future…
-
On the November 23rd Your Call, we'll discuss what happens when children are socialized by robots. Mattel's release of "Hello Barbie" has stirred…
-
On the November 23rd Your Call, we'll discuss what happens when children are socialized by robots. Mattel's release of "Hello Barbie" has stirred…
-
This week on KALW's showcase for the best stories from public radio podcasts and independent radio producers..."The Last Job," written and produced by…
-
This week on KALW's showcase for the best stories from public radio podcasts and independent radio producers..."The Last Job," written and produced by…
-
This story originally aired on December 9, 2014.At the Livermore Veteran’s Hospital, there are a few animals residents can see: wild turkeys that run…
-
This story originally aired on December 9, 2014.At the Livermore Veteran’s Hospital, there are a few animals residents can see: wild turkeys that run…